500,000 patients received treatment under Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi

At the Partner's Forum on maternal and child health held in the capital on Wednesday, prime minister Narendra Modi said 500,000 patients had received treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the first ten weeks after the launch. The government has approved claims worth Rs 7 billion, the prime minister said. The Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched in September to provide cashless treatment for 500 million citizens.

Modi added, "Officers have been asked to identify 117 'aspirational districts'. Each such district has been entrusted to a team that works across sectors like education, water and sanitation, rural development with top-most priority to health and nutrition." The government's vaccination programme has reached 32.8 million children and 8.4 million pregnant women in the last three years. Vaccines for 12 life-threatening diseases like pneumonia and diarrhoea are provided under the Mission Indradhanush vaccination programme.

It was also stated that India is much ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals to be achieved by 2030. 12.6 million accounts under the 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana' have been opened.