52-year-old UK returnee tests positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur

A 52-year-old woman, who



returned to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the United Kingdom on December 12, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

The woman's swab samples have been sent to Delhi for further examination to check if she has been infected by a new strain recently detected in the UK, Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr R Kurariya said.

"Her family members have tested negative for COVID 19 and quarantined. The woman is asymptomatic. She is undergoing treatment in a separate ward of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital," Collector K Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)