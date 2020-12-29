Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru from Dec 31 to Jan 1 due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
New Year parties, travel plans fizzle out as Maharashtra tightens curbs
Covid-19: Total lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural from July 14 to 22
UK PM Johnson warns of New Year lockdown as he defends new tier system
Manipal Academy's two-year expansion plan includes new 80-acre campus
Ministers to be in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for Covid management
-
Prohibitory orders will be force
in Bengaluru from December 31 to January 1 2021, along with certain restrictions, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the emergence of a new strain of virus from abroad, the city police commissioner said on Monday.
The order will be in force from 6 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.
It will be within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate, he said.
The order said no New Year celebrations of any type, involving a large gathering, should be held in open places and park grounds and public roads.
However, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members without organising any special events.
Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club Houses or similar type of establishments holding New Year celebrations should not organize any special DJ events, shows, dance programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands
But they could carry out their usual business activity including music, within permissible decibel levels following COVID-19 protocol.
Guests can be allowed in these establishments only with advance booking, for which proof of booking should be issued.
In notified areas, timing of reservation and guest movement would be regulated by the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police.
All hotels, malls, pubs and restaurants should take precautionary measures, the order said, adding that traffic regulations for New Year eve would be notified separately and should be strictly followed.
It warned that action would be taken against those violating the guidelines of the state government or Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU