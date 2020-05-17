558 people test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, Chennai most affected

Nearly 558 people tested positive for in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The state capital, Chennai, continues to see the highest number of infections at 480, with the total number of infected persons in the city at 6,750.

The state health department said that 634 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged, while four patients succumbed to the disease, taking the total death toll to 78 in the state. The number of infected people in the state stands at 11,224. The number of Covid-19 patients, who were cured and discharged on Sunday was 634 and the total so far is 4,172.





New infections include 81 persons who had come to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra (73 persons), Karnataka (2), Andhra Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2) and Telangana (3).

According to the government, a total of 13,081 samples were tested taking to total over 326,000 till date. Testing of 477 samples is under process.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 has gone up to 663.

The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 6,971.