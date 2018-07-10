57% Indian cos have privacy team, rest work with little oversight: Deloitte

As the European data protection laws kicked in on May 25, a large number of have been caught off guard as they scramble to ensure compliance to strict provisions of the regulations termed (GDPR), a study by and Data Security Council of India found.

ALSO READ: Indian companies giving MNCs a run for their money in vitamins





The study found that guidelines apply to 55 per cent of organisations in the country with almost one third of organisations having services as well as presence in the Of these firms, however, only 57 per cent have a dedicated privacy team, while the rest function with little oversight on their data usage and processing policies. The size of a of an organisation was found to be directly proportional to the size of the organisation.