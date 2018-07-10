57% Indian cos have privacy team, rest work with little oversight: Deloitte

-
As the European data protection laws kicked in on May 25, a large number of Indian firms have been caught off guard as they scramble to ensure compliance to strict provisions of the regulations termed General Data Protection Regime (GDPR), a study by Deloitte and Data Security Council of India found.
The study found that GDPR guidelines apply to 55 per cent of organisations in the country with almost one third of organisations having services as well as presence in the European Union. Of these firms, however, only 57 per cent have a dedicated privacy team, while the rest function with little oversight on their data usage and processing policies. The size of a privacy team of an organisation was found to be directly proportional to the size of the organisation.
