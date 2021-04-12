6.1-magnitude earthquake kills 8, injures 39 in Indonesia: Details here

-
ALSO READ
At least eight dead, dozens hurt as Indonesia quake shakes East Java
Latest News LIVE: Biden leads Trump in four key US states, shows poll
Thousands being evacuated amid floods in Indonesia's West Java
Heavy rainfall trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 44 people dead
6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
-
At least eight people were killed and 39 others injured when an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Java province, the National Disaster Management Agency said.
The agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said on Sunday 1,189 houses were destroyed in several districts including Lumajang, Malang, Blitar, Jember, Trenggalek and Blitar.
Hundreds of public buildings like health centres, education facilities, places of worship and office buildings were also damaged, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.
Shelters for the evacuees and logistics facilities have been established.
Food including rice, fast food and noodles as well as blankets and tarpaulins have been distributed by the provincial administration.
The 6.1-magnitude quake hit at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the epicentre at 96 km south of Kepanjen town of Malang district and the depth at 80 km under the seabed, according to the agency.
Indonesia has been hit by other natural disasters in the past few days.
Some 167 people have been killed, while more than 40 others still remain unaccounted for due to the cyclone-triggered floods and landslides in East Nusa Tenggara province.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU