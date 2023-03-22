JUST IN
Karnataka to provide drinking water to 464,000 houses in Vijayapura: CM

CM Bommai said under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, piped water has been provided to 12 crore houses in the country of which 4 mn houses in Karnataka in the last three years

Topics
Karnataka | Drinking water | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

ANI 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

Karnataka government has set a target of providing drinking water to 4.64 lakh households in Vijayapura district and has already given the connection to 2.87 lakh houses, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating a slew of development works and distribution of benefits under various schemes in Nalatwada, CM Bommai said under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, piped water has been provided to 12 crore houses in the country of which 40 lakh houses in Karnataka in the last three years.

Another 25 lakh houses will be given drinking water in the pipe next year. Under the Jaladhare scheme, Rs 3,000 crore has been provided to supply water in urban areas. The government aims to provide drinking water to all the areas in the coming days, the Chief Minister said.

He said the works worth Rs 1,600 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone for various schemes was laid. Nine irrigation projects including the lift irrigation schemes of Chimmalagi, Mulwad, Gutti Basavanna, and Koppal were speeded up.

CM Bommai said the incumbent government is pro-farmer and disbursed Rs 16,000 crore among 54 lakh farmers of which Rs 975 crore had been distributed in Mudhol taluk. Several schemes for the uplift of farmers, women, youth and working classes have been launched. The government is committed to the completion of all the irrigation projects in Mudhol. The foundation stone for the Revanasiddeshwara Lift Irrigation scheme has been laid to make use of its share of water, he said.

The Kittur Development Board had been constituted for the overall development of North Karnataka. The government will release funds to the board for the completion of all the pending irrigation projects. "We will not rest till 5 lakh hectares of land are irrigated in all the Assembly constituencies in the district," added Bommai.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are scheduled in the coming months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:52 IST

