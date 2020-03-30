6 doctors, 4 nurses of RML quarantined after contact with Covid-19 patient

-
ALSO READ
With coronavirus outbreak, cherished Mideast traditions come to abrupt halt
Twitter removes tweets by Bolsonaro questioning coronavirus quarantine
Patients may still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear: Study
Why 96 MPs are scared after Kanika Kapoor tests positive of coronavirus
Coronavirus: WB man with no travel history abroad dies, first in state
-
Six doctors and four nurses of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital have been sent for quarantine after they were exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient, officials said.
A chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient was admitted in medicine unit-2 for treatment. However, he was likely a COVID-19 patient, officials told ANI.
After the patient tested positive for coronavirus, about six doctors and four nurses have been sent for quarantine immediately, they said. Meanwhile, the patient has now been shifted to the isolation ward for COVID-19 treatment.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU