6 doctors, 4 nurses of RML quarantined after contact with Covid-19 patient

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Press Trust of India 

Six doctors and four nurses of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital have been sent for quarantine after they were exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient, officials said.

A chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient was admitted in medicine unit-2 for treatment. However, he was likely a COVID-19 patient, officials told ANI.

After the patient tested positive for coronavirus, about six doctors and four nurses have been sent for quarantine immediately, they said. Meanwhile, the patient has now been shifted to the isolation ward for COVID-19 treatment.

First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 09:20 IST

