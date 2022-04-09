6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi manufacturing factory

-
Six fire-fighters were among nine people who were injured while trying to douse a blaze at an electrical components manufacturing factory in the Anand Parbat area here on Saturday morning, officials said.
It is suspected that the fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded around 5:15 am, they said.
Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by around 7:05 am, the officials said.
Six fire department personnel, a policeman, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official and a local were injured, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
