Indian student shot dead in Toronto, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing of a 21-year old Indian student in Toronto who succumbed to his injuries after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
The Toronto Police Service said that on the evening of April 7, police responded to a radio call at a local subway station for a shooting.
The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, had been shot at an entrance of the subway station in Toronto.
Vasudev, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family, Jaishankar tweeted.
Toronto Police said investigators are looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time, as well as any driver or business installation with camera footage.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a tweet that we are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto on Thursday.
We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains.
