6 more Covid deaths, 970 new cases in Noida, active cases cross 5,000 mark

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday, while 970 new cases pushed the district's active caseload beyond the 5,000-mark, official data showed.
The district's death toll now stands at 143. The infection tally has risen to 34,688 while the active caseload stands at 5,379, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
On the brighter side, 363 patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 29,166, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.
The mortality rate in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 0.41 per cent while the recovery rate has reached 84.08 per cent, the statistics showed.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,88,144 from 2,73,653 on Friday while the overall recoveries climbed to 7,52,211 and the death toll to 10,959 on Saturday, the data showed.
