Gujarat reports record single-day spike of 14,097 coronavirus cases

Shattering all previous records, Gujarat on Saturday reported a record single-day spike of 14,097 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 4,81,737, while 152 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its death toll 6,171.
The state has reported as many as 1,74,039 Covid cases in April so far, at an average of 7,251 cases per day.
Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Saturday at 5,683, followed by Surat (2,686), Vadodara (701), Jamnagar (639), Rajkot (500), Mehsana (430), Bhavnagar (310), Banaskantha (291), Gandhinagar (286), Junagadh (248), Patan (212), Kutch (190), Bharuch (154), Kheda (146), Sabarkantha (144), Navsari (143), Dahod (126), Mahisagar (110), Gir-Somnath (107), Panchmahals and Valsad (105 each), Tapi (104), Amreli and Surendranagar (98 each), Anand (88), Narmada (71), Aravalli (67), Morbi (65), Porbandar (49), Devbhumi Dwarka (44), Dangs (39), Botad (33) and Chotta Udepur (25).
Of the 152 fatalities reported from across the state on Saturday, Surat led the chart with 28 deaths, followed by Ahmedabad (26), Jamnagar (15), Vadodara (14), Rajkot (12), Bhavnagar (8), Sabarkantha and Gandhinagar (6 each), Morbi (5), Junagadh and Mehsana (4 each), Dangs and Banaskantha (3 each), Patan, Mahisagar, Aravalli, Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka and Valsad (2 each), and Tapi, Anand, Porbandar and Botad (1 each).
Gujarat's mortality rate presently stands at 1.28 per cent.
The state presently has 1,07,594 active cases, of which the condition of 1,07,198 persons is stated to be stable, while 396 patients are on ventilator support.
Gujarat's rate of recovery rate fell slightly to 76.38 per cent on Saturday.
Around 93 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, while 18.71 lakh people have received the second shot, as per the state health department.
