6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured in road accident in Karnataka's Belagavi

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka police disallow holding 'Maha Melav' by MES in Belagavi
Not appropriate for Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi: Karnataka CM
Border dispute: Maharashtra ministers won't visit Karnataka's Belagavi
Reports of pro-Marathi group damaging vehicle in Belagavi false, say police
Struggling KSRTC launches economical tour package, focuses on Mahabharatha
-
Six pilgrims were killed and 16 others injured in a road accident near the Chunchanura village in Belagavi district in the early hours of Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42).
The deceased were travelling towards the famous Saundatti Yallamma Temple from Hulanda village. The incident happened when the Bolero vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle while negotiating a curve after the driver lost control and also rammed a banyan tree before toppling.
Police said that the deceased were walking towards the temple and in the midway, the vehicle driver who saw them walking insisted on giving a lift.
Few minutes after they boarded the accident took place killing five persons on the spot and another died while being taken to the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident had taken place due to the rash and negligent driving.
The Bolero goods vehicle was carrying 23 passengers. About 16 persons were injured in the incident and they have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Patil rushed to the spot.
Minister for Water Resources and District In-charge Govinda Karajol has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims. Condoling the deaths, he had stated that he will pray for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Katakola police have taken up the investigation of the case.
--IANS
mka/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 10:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU