India a country with rich culture, has bright future: Karnataka CM
Business Standard

Goa govt imposes Sec 144 in the vicinity of newly inaugurated Mopa airport

Topics
Goa airport | Mopa airport

IANS  |  Panaji 

The Goa government has imposed Section 144 in the vicinity of newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport-Mopa, which will start its regular flight operation from Thursday, anticipating protest from the land losers.

"The regular flight operation to the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport, Mopa will commence on 05/01/2023, it has been brought to the notice by the Superintendent of Police North, Porvorim Goa that the land loosers for the Mopa Airport in the Pernem Taluka likewise Mopa, Warkhand, Nagzar and Chandel are protesting under the banner of 'Together for Pednekars' demanding that they may be given first preference to register their taxis as Yellow black Taxi and separate counter at Airport and not to allow Ola and Uber taxis to ply from this airport," order by District Magistrate North Goa stated.

Hence, district magistrate has prohibited assembly and gathering of five or more persons and taking out or organising of processions for the next 60 days from Thursday, under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Sources informed that the measures were taken so that the free flow of traffic from the airport is not disrupted due to the protest. Police were deployed at many places in the vicinity of the airport.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 10:11 IST

