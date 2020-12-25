62% cybercrime complaints in 2020 linked to financial frauds: Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
McAfee report says cybercrime to cost world economy over $1 trillion
Over 5% more malicious files detected every day in 2020: Kaspersky
NCW calls for robust law to combat 'advanced' cybercrime against women
FIR filed after suspected malware attack on NIC, police downplays intrusion
Ransomware attacks surge 40% to 199.7 million globally in Q3: Report
-
Sixty-two per cent of the cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds, police said in a statement here.
The Delhi Police said a spurt was witnessed in incidents of cybercrime during the coronavirus lockdown.
Twenty-four per cent of the complaints were related to the social media, primarily online harassment, and the rest 14 per cent were related to crimes such as hacking and data theft.
Among the complaints of various cybercrime received, the predominant ones are of online financial frauds, accounting for around 62 per cent of the total, the statement said.
A perusal of the complaints received by the Delhi Police reveals that cases of extortion by morphing videos of people, especially related to sexual conduct, have increased manifold.
Several cases were registered in matters related to tech support, immigration and IRS call centre scams and 125 persons were arrested. These fake call centres were being used to cheat foreign nationals.
The Delhi Police has busted five such fake call centres that were operating at a big level from Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Peeragarhi and arrested 125 persons, including the owners or managers who were operating these, the statement said.
Fake call Centres primarily target citizens of English-speaking countries.
They impersonate as legitimate technical support from reputed tech companies such as Microsoft, Apple, HP, AT&T.
Another modus operandi commonly used is to extort money after threatening legal action in respect of tax violations, social security number misuse or immigration rule violations, the statement said.
The cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police has been taking stringent action against criminals and arrested more than 214 offenders, the statement said.
In last 10 days, a total of five illegal call centres have been busted, it added.
Due to the action taken by police, 278 profiles containing objectionable content were blocked. This includes Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube accounts. The maximum number of accounts -- 140 that were blocked -- were of Twitter, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU