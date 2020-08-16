63,490 fresh cases reported in India in 24 hours, recovery rate at 71.91%

-
India's COVID-19 tally increased to25,89,682with a single-day spike of63,490 cases, while the total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent on Sunday,according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Thedeath toll due to coronavirus infectionclimbed to49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the diseasein a span of 24 hours,thedata updated at 8 am showed.
India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.
The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent. There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 per cent of the total caseload in the country.
India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 with 7,46,608 samples being tested on Saturday.
