Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Ccourt tests coronavirus positive

Chief Justice of High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.

"I have come to know Chief Justice of High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted.

