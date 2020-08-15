JUST IN
Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Ccourt tests coronavirus positive

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.

"I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted.

First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 23:02 IST

