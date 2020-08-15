Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Ccourt tests coronavirus positive

-
-
Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.
"I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
