70 years of filth can't be cleaned in 2 days: Kejriwal on Yamuna

-
ALSO READ
Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in Uttarakhand
Hundreds of trees chopped off along Yamuna river, furore on social media
Yamuna can't become fit for bathing in absence of e-flow: Delhi govt
Yamuna level breaches 'danger mark'; evacuation begins in low-lying areas
Delhi: Water level in Yamuna rises; over 100 families moved to safer areas
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Yamuna river that got dirty over the period of 70 years cannot be cleaned in two days.
"I had promised to the people during 2015 Delhi polls that it would be cleaned by the next elections. We have started work on war-footing.... I'm personally monitoring it," said Kejriwal said at a press conference here.
The Aam Aadmi Party convenor also announced a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by February 2025.
Referring to the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal said: "We had promised that before the next election, I will take a dip in the Yamuna and will also make the people of Delhi take a dip."
He said the national capital's sewer is dumped into Yamuna without treatment. "Currently, the sewage treatment capacity of Delhi is 650 MGD, which should be around 850 MGD. We are building new treatment plants for this," said Kejriwal.
"First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased, Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed," he said.
The Delhi government is constructing new sewage treatment plants and increasing the capacity of the existing ones as well as upgrading those, he added.
It is also planning to provide household connections in areas that have a sewer network. Earlier, the consumers had to get the connection themselves. The government has also started de-silting and rehabilitation of the sewer network.
"Specific targets have been set for each action point and I will personally monitor the progress," added the Delhi Chief Minister.
--IANS
avr/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU