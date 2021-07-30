Yamuna level breaches 'danger mark'; evacuation begins in low-lying areas

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
In pics: Rescue operation and the latest updates on Uttarakhand disaster
UN ready to assist in ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand: Guterres
-
The Delhi administration on Friday sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna floodplains, as the river in the capital breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, officials said.
The water level was recorded at 205.59 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 pm. It was 205.34 metres at 11 am and 205.10 metres at 6 am, an official said, adding it is likely to rise further.
All the departments concerned have been alerted. The irrigation and flood control department has deployed 13 boats in different areas and put 21 others on standby, the official from the irrigation and flood control department said.
With Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage, the Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration have started evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital.
These people are being shifted to shelter homes of the city government in the Yamuna Pushta area, the official said. "In the East District, 15 vulnerable points have been identified. We are erecting tents and evacuating people from these vulnerable points," another official said, adding all standard operating procedures are being followed and the situation is being monitored round-the-clock.
A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the "warning mark" of 204.50 metres. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock, a district administration official said.
The river is in spate because of rains in Delhi and the upper catchment areas, a MeT department official said, adding it may swell further as more rains are predicted in northwest India.
According to the Delhi flood control room, the discharge rate at the Hathnikund Barrage peaked to 1.60 lakh cusecs on Tuesday afternoon, the highest this year so far.
The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two-three days to reach the capital.
Haryana had been releasing water from the Yumananagar-located barrage at the rate of 37,109 cusecs at 8 pm. It was 19,056 cusecs at 8 am.
Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec, but the discharge is increased after heavy rainfall in catchment areas.
One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.
In 2019, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60 metre-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas.
In 1978, the river had swelled to the all-time record water level of 207.49 metres.
In 2013, it had risen to 207.32 metres.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU