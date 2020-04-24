72 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, Chennai among 5 districts locked down

-
Seventy-two new cases of Coronavirus reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday, of which 52 were in Chennai alone. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,755, with 864 active ones.
Some 114 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries to 866.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Government ordered a complete lockdown of Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Madurai, with the number of Coronavirus cases increasing rapidly.
The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on coronavirus spread in the state.
Palaniswami said that the lockdown in the four cities will be implemented strictly starting April 26 at 6am and endiig at 9pm on April 29.
According to him, sanitisation of containment zones will be done twice a day in the state.
He said only work from home is permitted for software companies.
Other private companies should not function in these five districts.
The Chief Minister also ordered closure of registration department offices while allowing only the following to function:
- Hospitals, diagnostic test labs, pharmacies, ambulance and hearse services. Essential services departments in the state secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, electricity, milk, water supply departments.
- Other central and state government offices with 33 per cent staff strength. Government-run Amma Canteens, ATMs, old-age homes and orphanages will also run.
- Community kitchens run by district/local administrations and service organisations for the benefit of poor with government permission and vegetable markets, mobile vegetable shops will run subject to regulations.
