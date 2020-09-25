75% new Covid cases concentrated in 10 states, 74% recoveries: Health Min

-
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that 75 per cent of new cases of coronavirus in the country are concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories (UT) so as 74 per cent of new recoveries.
In a tweet, the Ministry said, "#IndiaFightsCorona. 75 per cent of new cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. 10 States/UTs also account for 74 per cent of new recoveries. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are among these, reporting higher number of recoveries and new COVID-19 cases too."
With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday, which includes 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The death toll in the country due to the infection reached 91,149.
