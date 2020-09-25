Assam's Covid-19 death toll tops 600-mark with 11 more fatalities

-
Assam's COVID-19 death toll
surpassed the 600-mark with 11 more fatalities, while 2,091 new infections pushed the caseload to 1,65,582, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Altogether, 608 people have died due to coronavirus in the state so far.
Assam also reported higher recoveries as 2,432 were discharged since Wednesday, after three consecutive days of detecting more fresh cases than discharges, Sarma said in a series of tweets.
"Very sad and anguished to inform that 11 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease... My condolences to the bereaved families and friends," he said.
Dibrugarh, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts registered two fatalities each, followed by five deaths in Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Golaghat, Karimganj and Udalguri.
"Alert ~ 2091 #COVID cases detected today out of 28993 tests. Positivity Rate- 7.21%," the minister said in another tweet.
The new cases include 452 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 191 from Jorhat, Dibrugarh (136) and Golaghat (127), he said.
A total of 41,949 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state capital alone.
Assam now has 29,830 active cases, while 1,35,141 people have recovered from the disease, Sarma said.
He also said the state has completed 30 lakh COVID-19 tests, and its per million count is 88,109.
Meanwhile, Assam Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) G P Singh said 4,568 personnel have tested positive so far, of whom 4,367 recovered and 20 died.
