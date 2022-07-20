8,740 grievances against cab aggregators for service deficiency

-
The Centre on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that it has received 8,740 grievances reported against the cab aggregators for deficiency in services, inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism and cancellation by drivers.
The Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 notified under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 require all e-commerce entities to establish a consumer grievance redressal mechanism, appoint a grievance officer for consumer grievance redressal and display the name, contact details and designation of such officer on its platform.
The grievance officer is required to acknowledge the receipt of any consumer complaint within 48 hours and to redress the complaint within one month from the date of receipt of the complaint.
Based on various complaints registered by consumers on NCH, notices have been issued to two major online ride hailing platforms. The notices raise multiple issues of violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practices by the platforms.
The question was asked by Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo that whether the government was aware of rising cases of complaints against online cab aggregators like OLA, UBER, regarding unfair trade practices, including forced cancellation by drivers, unreasonable cancellation charges and was replied by MOS Ashwini Kumar Chaubey.
