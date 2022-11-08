80% of Delhi-NCR families suffering due to poisonous air, says report

As Delhiites reel under the impact of severe air quality, a new survey by LocalCircles has now revealed that four out of five families living in know someone experiencing pollution-related ailments like sore throat, cough, burning eyes, and breathlessness. The survey was released on November 5 and shows that 18 per cent of people have already visited a doctor or hospital for pollution-related ailments.

The air quality in the national capital is constantly hovering between the "very poor" to "severe" categories, which is expected to worsen in the next four days, according to a government forecast. The survey also pointed out that nearly 22 per cent had one or more than one member in their family who had spoken to the doctor already or had exchanged messages with them.

The study showed that out of the 8,097 respondents, 69 per cent said that they were experiencing sore throat and/or cough; 56 per cent complained of burning eyes; 50 per cent runny nose and/or congestion; 44 per cent were reeling under breathing difficulty/asthma; 44 per cent were afflicted with headaches; 44 per cent were having problems in sleeping, and 31 per cent had anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating.

The toxic air in results from bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali and the stubble burning in the neighbouring states. According to another survey by LocalCircles, 53 per cent of residents have identified stubble burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and UP as the primary cause of toxic air. While only 13 per cent believe that the primary reason for toxic air is "vehicular emission", only seven per cent blame it on garbage burning in the city"; 7% on 'industrial emissions", and 7% on "construction activity".

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government decided to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan to combat the ongoing crisis in the national capital. Following this, construction activities were banned in Delhi-NCR, along with the entry of trucks. Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai also stated that the primary classes would remain shut till November 9, and 50 per cent of government employees can work from home. During the press conference, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also hinted at implementing the odd-even rules for vehicles to reduce pollution. However, the study suggests that 56 per cent of Delhiites do not support the odd-even scheme to reduce .

According to a report in IndiaToday, Dr Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS director, urged the residents to exercise caution. He said that children, the elderly, and those with weak hearts or lungs should avoid going to places where there is pollution. He further added that if you wish to go, do so during the day, when there is sunlight and wear a mask. Dr Guleria also added that is a silent killer.