800 health, wellness centres set up to strengthen rural healthcare in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's health infra
Delhi to hire new agencies for mental health units in childcare centres
Jammu & Kashmir reports eight more Covid-19 deaths, 482 new cases
Hope force: India's army of 600,000 virus-hunting women goes on strike
Delhi issues new rules on Covid-19 testing, home isolation of patients
-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has setup 800 health and wellness centres to strengthen rural healthcare services in the union territory, a senior official said.
It had earlier formulated a comprehensive proposal of Rs 367 crore and submitted for funding from the World Bank for strengthening of healthcare institutions, including dedicated COVID hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
"Around 800 health and wellness centres established to strengthen rural healthcare services across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Financial Commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said here.
Spelling out his mega plans to give boost to the healthcare infrastructure and delivery setup in Jammu and Kashmir, Dulloo said health and wellness centres are the platform to deliver comprehensive primary health care services, which are universal and free for users, with a focus on wellness and delivery of expanded range of services close to the community.
"Presently, it include 12 packages of services, including care in pregnancy and child-birth, neonatal and infant health care services, childhood and adolescent healthcare services, family planning, contraceptives services and other reproductive healthcare services...," the FC said.
Apart from these, other services included elderly and palliative healthcare services, management of communicable diseases, including national health programs, management of common outpatient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments, he added.
Dulloo said healthcare and wellness centres at sub-centre level are being staffed by suitable trained mid-level health providers (MLHPs) who are ayurveda, unani, nursing graduate and certified in six months bridge programme certificate course in community health (BPCCCH).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU