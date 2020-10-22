Higher prices of essential consumer goods dampen festive spirits in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Full recovery in consumer durables will be long drawn affair: Analysts
Decoded: Changes to Essential Commodities Act and why they are drawing flak
FMCGs shore up trade margins, consumer promotions ahead of festive season
Fiscally restrained govt tries new formula to boost festive consumer spend
Consumer goods sales taper off after June rebound, e-commerce bucks trend
-
An increase in prices of
essential commodities continues to pinch consumers, which dampens the festive spirits in West Bengal.
Prices of pulses, edible oil, vegetables, fish and egg have remained firm for the past few months mainly due to a rise in demand and bottlenecks in the supply chain, traders in the city said on Thursday.
They said prices of pulses and edible oil rose by 15- 20 per cent, while most vegetables are sold at over Rs 50 a kg.
Onion, which was sold below potato price at Rs 25 per kg recently, is now available at Rs 70, while egg price has increased from Rs 4 a piece to Rs 7.
"Volatility in commodity markets happens every year but it used to be temporary. This year, prices are ruling high for last few months," a vegetable seller said.
A meat shop owner said the value of orders for this festive period is insignificant as compared to previous year.
"Since lockdown in March, we continue to see a surge in essential commodity prices. Many items are beyond the reach of common people. We had to cut the budget on feasts during the Durga Puja celebrations," Anjali Saha, a homemaker said.
According to traders, prices of vegetables and fish could soften when local train services resume.
"Fishermen are suffering due to lack of demand and transportation of low-value fish to city markets has been affected without local train services," a trader at Canning market in South 24 Parganas said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU