84 Amarnath pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh rescued, 2 remain untraced

-
ALSO READ
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
Amarnath: ITBP says 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated after cloudburst
Fourth batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine
Sixth batch of 7,282 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu
Eighth batch of 5,700 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu
-
About 84 pilgrims from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, who went on the Amarnath yatra, were reported safe while only two women still remained untraced as on Sunday afternoon, official sources here said.
Initially, the state government said five pilgrims went missing but later three were traced and confirmed to be safe.
State government authorities got in touch with many of the pilgrims, and also their families here and confirmed that the tourists were safe after the cloudburst and flash flood near the holy cave shrine.
According to data provided by government sources, of the 20-member team that went to Amarnath from Rajamahendravaram, only two women remained untraced.
"Their husbands returned to Srinagar but the women were still missing. They may have been injured or reached some other place. We are conducting the search operation to trace them," a senior official involved with the rescue mission told PTI.
The local Revenue Divisional Officer visited the kin of the two women in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday and discussed the situation.
A 38-member team from Guntur, a 17-member team from Tadepalligudem, a six-member team from Tirupati and another pilgrim from Vizianagaram were also reported safe.
A few pilgrims from Rajampet in Kadapa district were also reported safe but their number was not clear, according to government data.
The state government dispatched AP Bhavan additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure safety of AP pilgrims, an official release here said.
The AP government also opened a dedicated helpline number 1902 to extend required help to pilgrims from the state.
Helplines were also set up in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU