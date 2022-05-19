85.63% students clear K'taka SSLC exams, girls once again outperform boys

-
As many as 85.63 per cent of the students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC (class 10) examinations, for which the results were announced on Thursday.
A total of 8,53,436 students had appeared for the exams held from March 28 to April 11, while those who passed are 7,30,881.
During 2019-20, the pass percentage was 72.42 per cent.
"This is the highest pass percentage in the last 10 years," Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told reporters here announcing the results.
As has been the trend, girls fared better than boys with a 90.29 per cent pass percentage compared to 81.3 per cent for boys.
A total of 145 students scored 625 out of 625, the Minister said.
The government schools clocked a pass percentage of 88 per cent, while aided schools and unaided schools recorded 87.84 and 92.29 per cent respectively.
While, urban pass percentage is 86.64 per cent and in rural it is 91.32 per cent.
