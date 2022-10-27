JUST IN
Business Standard

86% of Kolkata dengue cases last week reported from southern part: Report

The southern part of Kolkata has contributed 86% of the total number of dengue cases reported from the metropolis in the last one week, as per official data

Topics
Dengue | Kolkata | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Chikungunya, dengue, malaria sting New Delhi; over 1,700 people affected
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

The southern part of Kolkata has contributed 86 per cent of the total number of dengue cases reported from the metropolis in the last one week, as per official data.

Data released by the West Bengal Health Department showed that out of the 596 dengue cases reported from the entire metropolitan area in the past seven days, south Kolkata accounted for 512.

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said two boroughs covering the areas of Kasba, Jadavpur and Tollygunge in the south have logged the most number of dengue infections this year.

Kolkata has seen over 3,500 dengue cases till the last week of October, and almost half of those were reported in the last two weeks, the official said.

"Bansdroni, Naktala, parts of Garia apart from Bhowanipore, Alipore and Chetla (all in south Kolkata) are witnessing a surge in the number of infections this year," another KMC official said.

Asked what could be the reason behind this, a health department official attributed it to the high prevalence of mosquito-breeding spots in the southern part.

"The southern region of the city is witnessing a construction boom, making those places potential mosquito-breeding grounds. In addition to this, south Kolkata has thousands of open drains and waterbodies," he said.

He also said some areas in the northern part of the metropolis, including Dumdum, Belghachia, Cossipore. Kankurgachi, Phoolbagan, Beliaghata and Narkeldanga have been earmarked as 'dengue hot spots'.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 21:45 IST

