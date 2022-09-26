9 arrested after Kerala police bust rave party, seize drugs from Wayanad

Police has arrested nine persons in connection with the seizure of banned from a resort at Pulpally in Wayanad district.

Acting on a tip-off, police late on Sunday busted a rave party and took into custody all those who were participating.

Sources said narcotic including hashish oil were seized from the accused, all belonging to Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

They have been charged under various sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Wayanad police had earlier also busted held in remote location resorts in the hilly district.

In an incident in January, a notorious criminal was also arrested during a raid in a resort in Padinjarethara near Kalpetta.

