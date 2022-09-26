9 arrested after Kerala police bust rave party, seize drugs from Wayanad

-
ALSO READ
Kerala judge transferred over observations in sexual harassment case
Two die during Janmashtami celebrations at Mathura's Banke Bihari temple
Struggling KSRTC launches economical tour package, focuses on Mahabharatha
PM Modi to lay foundation for Buddhist Culture centre in Nepal today
Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after being suspended due to flash floods
-
Kerala Police has arrested nine persons in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a resort at Pulpally in Wayanad district.
Acting on a tip-off, police late on Sunday busted a rave party and took into custody all those who were participating.
Sources said narcotic drugs including hashish oil were seized from the accused, all belonging to Vadakara in Kozhikode district.
They have been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
The Wayanad police had earlier also busted rave parties held in remote location resorts in the hilly district.
In an incident in January, a notorious criminal was also arrested during a raid in a resort in Padinjarethara near Kalpetta.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 10:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU