JUST IN
9 arrested after Kerala police bust rave party, seize drugs from Wayanad
Factory sold by gangster Vikas Dubey's wife sealed on court order in Kanpur
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet former PM Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday
Activist Pandey, 3 others detained ahead of march in support of Bilkis Bano
Dengue cases on the rise in Lucknow with 12 positive reports in 48 hours
Top Headlines: Threshold for Benami deals, green bond investors, and more
Latest news LIVE: India adds 4,129 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,530
J-K has potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha
Two arrested for hurling petrol bombs at house of RSS member in Madurai
Bhagat Singh's nephew welcomes move to name airport after freedom fighter
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Factory sold by gangster Vikas Dubey's wife sealed on court order in Kanpur
Business Standard

9 arrested after Kerala police bust rave party, seize drugs from Wayanad

Kerala Police has arrested nine persons in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a resort at Pulpally in Wayanad district

Topics
Kerala | Rave parties | drugs

Press Trust of India  |  Wayanad (Ker) 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

Kerala Police has arrested nine persons in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a resort at Pulpally in Wayanad district.

Acting on a tip-off, police late on Sunday busted a rave party and took into custody all those who were participating.

Sources said narcotic drugs including hashish oil were seized from the accused, all belonging to Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

They have been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Wayanad police had earlier also busted rave parties held in remote location resorts in the hilly district.

In an incident in January, a notorious criminal was also arrested during a raid in a resort in Padinjarethara near Kalpetta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 10:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.