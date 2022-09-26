JUST IN
Activist Pandey, 3 others detained ahead of march in support of Bilkis Bano
Factory sold by gangster Vikas Dubey's wife sealed on court order in Kanpur
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet former PM Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday and wished for his long and healthy life on Monday

Manmohan Singh
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday and wished for his long and healthy life on Monday.

"Birthday greetings to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Dr Singh on his birthday.

"Wishing one of India's finest statesmen, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India's development, have few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness," tweeted the Wayanad MP.

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah before the partition. He studied at Punjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford.

Dr Singh, who was the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 90 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 10:00 IST

`
