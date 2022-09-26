JUST IN
Dengue cases on the rise in Lucknow with 12 positive reports in 48 hours
Top Headlines: Threshold for Benami deals, green bond investors, and more
Latest news LIVE: India adds 4,129 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,530
J-K has potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha
Two arrested for hurling petrol bombs at house of RSS member in Madurai
Bhagat Singh's nephew welcomes move to name airport after freedom fighter
Tirupati officials review security arrangements ahead of CM Reddy's visit
India's voice counts in world because of PM Modi's leadership: S Jaishankar
216 projects worth Rs 713 crore will make Shimla smart city: CM Thakur
7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Dengue cases on the rise in Lucknow with 12 positive reports in 48 hours
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet former PM Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday
Business Standard

Activist Pandey, 3 others detained ahead of march in support of Bilkis Bano

Police have detained social activist Sandeep Pandey and three others ahead of a foot march planned to express solidarity with Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots

Topics
Bilkis Bano case | Gujarat | Gujarat riots

Press Trust of India  |  Godhra 

Bilkis Bano case convicts (Photo: Twitter Grab)
Bilkis Bano case convicts (Photo: Twitter Grab)

Police have detained social activist Sandeep Pandey and three others ahead of a foot march planned on Monday to express solidarity with Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven of her family members murdered during the 2002 Gujarat riots, police said.

Ramon Magsaysay award recipient Pandey and other activists were scheduled to participate in the foot march, titled 'Apologising to Bilkis Bano', planned to be taken out from her native village Randhikpur in neighbouring Dahod district on Monday under the banner of 'Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti'.

The march was to conclude in Ahmedabad on October 4.

"Sandeep Pandey and three others were detained from Godhra (in Panchmahal district) at around 10.30 pm on Sunday. They are still in detention," a B-division police station officer said.

The Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti in a statement condemned the police action.

It said the foot march was organised to apologise to Bilkis Bano, after the Gujarat government on August 15 this year released 11 convicts in her case under its remission policy.

The convicts were serving life sentence in the Godhra sub-jail on charges of gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family in a post-Godhra riot case.

"We only wish to apologise to Bilkis for whatever has happened to her and wish such heinous acts do not happen in an otherwise peaceful state of Gujarat," the organisation said in the statement.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod. Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed.

A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008 sentenced to life imprisonment 11 accused in the case for murder and gang-rape. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

These convicts served more than 15 years in prison, after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The Gujarat government later issued an order to release all the 11 convicts, as per its remission policy, following which they walked out of the jail on August 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bilkis Bano case

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 09:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.