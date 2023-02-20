95% raids on Opposition leaders: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

JUST IN
mallikarjun kharge | Indian National Congress | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday lashed out at the BJP alleging that 95 per cent of raids conducted are on the opposition leaders, particularly of his party.

The reaction comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Chhattisgarh days ahead of Congress plenary.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "This is a cowardice act of BJP but the Congress is n5ot going to be cowed down with these tactics."

Accusing the BJP of running a "fair and lovely" scheme, the Congress said those who join them, "suddenly" becomes honest and no action is taken against them, be it Himanta Biswa Sarma or Suvendu Adhikari or others.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged, "The Prime Minister doesn't unleash the ED where it is required. They have a fair and lovely scheme as those against whom the ED was unleashed in the past became innocent after joining BJP. Congress president described in Rajya Sabha, the BJP as a washing machine which was later expunged."

Three days ahead of Congress plenary, the ED this morning raided multiple locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with the coal mining case.

A source said that all the locations belong to various Congress leaders.

"Premises belonging to state party treasurers Ram Gopal Aggarwal, state PRO R.P. Singh, labour committee President Sushil Sunny Aggarwal are being raided," the source said.

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 14:20 IST

