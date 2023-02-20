JUST IN
Will seek death penalty for Godhra train burning convicts: Gujarat govt
Business Standard

Cong to contest MP Assembly polls on Kamal Nath's face: Digvijaya Singh

Singh said the party will contest the elections under Kamal Nath's leadership, and therefore, 'he will be the face'

Kamal Nath | Digvijaya Singh | Congress

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has said that state Congress chief Kamal Nath will be the party's face in the upcoming Assembly elections due at the end of the year.

Singh said the party will contest the elections under Kamal Nath's leadership, and therefore, "he will be the face". Singh made this statement while talking to the press reporters in Bhopal on Sunday.

Importantly, Singh's statement comes days after a section of the senior party leaders of the MP Congress unit objected to posters projecting Kamal Nath as the chief ministerial face. A group of party workers, including Congress spokespersons on January 1, had put banners at several parts of the state, including in Bhopal, projecting Nath as 'future chief minister' of Madhya Pradesh.

However, some senior Congress leaders, including former Union minister Arun Yadav and former leaders of opposition Ajay Singh (Rahul) had opposed the 'posters' projecting Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister's face. "The Chief Minister's face has always been decided by the elected MLAs," they had said then. Subsequently, responding to this, Kamal Nath had also said that he was not in the race for any post but his prime goal was to bring the Congress into power in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, for the last few days, Digvijaya Singh has been visiting different Assembly constituencies and meeting party workers to review the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. On Sunday, Singh visited Rehti village under Budhni Assembly constituency in Sehore district.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 14:12 IST

