965 Covid cases, 1 death in Delhi in a day; positivity rate at 4.71%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases in a day with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent while one more person succumbed to the infection, according to data shared by the health department on Thursday.

A total of 20,480 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, it stated.

Delhi had reported one death and 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, the maximum since February 10, with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, Delhi logged 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.

First Published: Thu, April 21 2022. 23:38 IST

