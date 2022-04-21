IIT-Madras turns Covid-19 cluster again, 12 students test positive

-
-
With 9 more students in various hostels of IIT Madras testing Covid positive on Thursday, the total number of infected students rose to 12 in the past three days.
The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered testing of all students and teachers of the institution.
Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Thursday.
Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS said, "All the students who tested Covid-19 positive are now lodged in the IIT hostel at Taramani."
He said that the students have a mild infection and added that wards at the General hospital, Guindy, are ready for the students if necessary. "The doctors at Guindy hospital have said that the students have a mild infection and they don't need to be hospitalised as of now."
On April 19 a student who had a cold, fever and headache tested positive for Covid-19, and the next day two more students also tested positive.
The IIT Madras authorities told IANS that on Wednesday 18 samples of close contacts of those who had turned positive were tested and it was found that 9 have contracted the infection.
Radhakrishnan said that around 3000 residents and their contacts will be tested for the virus. Some students had attended closed door workshops and other symposiums even after having a minor cold and fever.
He asked the students and staff to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
