Business Standard

Death toll reaches four after firing at J&K's Rajouri by armed men: Police

"Search operation has been launched in the area," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorist attack

ANI  General News 

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone
Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone

The death toll in the firing incident in Rajouri's Dangri area increased to four, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday.

An incident of firing was reported in the Dangri area of Rajouri on Sunday in which three people were killed and seven injured, police reported earlier. The firing was done by two armed men at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village.

"Another person succumbs to injuries. The death toll stands at four. Two armed men are allegedly involved in this firing," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone.

"Search operation has been launched in the area," ADGP Singh said.

Singh further informed that as soon they received the information of firing, police and army personnel immediately rushed to the spot. All of them were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri said, "All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured." Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 07:16 IST

