JUST IN
Story in numbers: PMLA registrations up four-fold, higher than a decade ago
PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video link on Tuesday
1,040 lives lost in road accidents caused by use of mobile phone: Govt
Minimum temperature drops to 5.5 degree Celsius in Delhi, says IMD
Top headlines: Revellers celebrate New Year, China Covid fight in new phase
Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023
India's presidencies in SCO, G20 to strengthen world stability: Putin
PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express
Indian govt bodies world's top victims of cyber attacks in 2022: Report
2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Meghalaya on late Sunday night
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Probe into death of two Russians being conducted in open mind: Odisha DGP

Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor in Rayagada on Dec 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on Dec 22

Topics
Russia | probe

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
Representative Image

As sleuths of the CID and the Crime Branch are investigating the death of two Russians, including a lawmaker of that country, Odisha DGP S K Bansal on Sunday said the probe is being conducted in an "open mind" and "no evidence of any foul play" has been found so far.

Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor in Rayagada on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22.

Two separate cases of unnatural deaths were registered at the Sadar Police Station in Rayagada.

There is "no evidence of any foul play so far" behind the death of the two Russians, the DGP said.

Replying to a question on whether help from Interpol will be sought, the DGP said the CID-CB will seek the assistance of the International Criminal Police Organization, if needed.

Bansal said senior and efficient officials of the state Criminal Investigation Department and the CB were engaged in the probe.

Till now, we have not found anything suspicious in the death of the two Russians, he said.

A four-member CB team, including two forensic experts, was formed to assist the CID in probing into the deaths.

The investigating agency has also collected the burnt remnants of Antov and Bidenov from a cremation ground near Rayagada, according to an official statement.

The burnt remnants will be sent for forensic examination, it said.

The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov points to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.

The last rites of the two deceased were completed with the consent of their family members and the Russian Embassy.

A group of four Russians, including Antov and Bidenov, along with their Delhi-based tour guide Jitendra Singh reached Odisha on December 19 and they first visited Daringbadi in Kandhamal district on December 20 before proceeding to Rayagada town where they checked in the hotel on December 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 06:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU