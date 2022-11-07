A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases: Oxfam

The investments of 125 of the world’s richest billionaires yield an annual average of three million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, more than a million times the average for someone in the bottom 90 per cent of humanity, according to a new report by non-profit group .

These super rich people have a collective $2.4 trillion stake in 183 companies.

Their investments in polluting industries such as fossil fuels and cement are double the average for the Standard and Poor group of 500 companies, said the report titled “Carbon Billionaires: The emissions of the world’s richest people”.

Cumulatively, these 125 billionaires fund 393 million tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year, which is equal to the annual of France, a nation of 67 million people.

To put things into perspective, each of these billionaires would have to circumnavigate the world almost 16 million times in a private jet to create the same emissions, the report said.

It would take 1.8 million cows to emit the same levels of CO2e as each of the 125 billionaires. Almost four million people would have to go vegan to offset the emissions of each of the billionaires, it said.

“The major and growing responsibility of wealthy people for overall emissions is rarely discussed or considered in climate policy making. This has to change. These investors at the top of the corporate pyramid have huge responsibility for driving climate breakdown. They have escaped accountability for too long,” said Amitabh Behar, CEO of India.

Often the high-profile commitments made by corporates do not stand up to scrutiny. The flurry of net zero goals that depend on offsetting are at best a distraction from the need to take short-term measures to reduce corporates’ emissions and have the potential to derail climate action, said.

In 2021, Oxfam revealed that using land alone to remove the world’s to achieve ‘net zero’ by 2050 would require at least 1.6 billion hectares of new forests, an area equivalent to five times the size of India.

“We need to expose and change the role that big corporates and their rich investors are playing in profiting from the pollution that is driving the global climate crisis’, said Nafkote Dabi, Climate Change Lead at Oxfam International.

Oxfam also estimated that a wealth tax on the world’s super-rich could raise $1.4 trillion a year, vital resources that could help developing countries - those worst hit by the climate crisis — to adapt, address loss and damage and carry out a just transition to renewable energy.

