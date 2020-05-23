A new and worrying chapter: Chinese intrusions in Ladakh gather pace

For the first time since the Kargil intrusions of 1999, Indian territory is in the hands of foreign soldiers. Starting in the third week of April, over 5,000 Chinese soldiers have intruded at five points in Ladakh — four along the Galwan River, and one near the Pangong Lake.

While patrol intrusions from both sides are routine in areas where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto border between India and China — is disputed, the LAC in the Galwan Valley corresponds to China’s official claim line. This means, in sending thousands of the ...