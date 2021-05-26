AAP launches 'Doctor Helpline' campaign in Punjab for Covid, Black Fungus

-
Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched 'Doctor Helpline' campaign to deal with COVID-19 and Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) infections in the state.
Under this campaign, a helpline number 782-727-5743 has been launched through which one can get information about prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection.
The campaign was launched by MLA and Youth Wing president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, state president of the AAP's medical wing Dr Ravjot, vice-president Dr Charanjit Singh Channi, and Dr Sanjeev Sharma, during a press conference convened at the party headquarters here by the party's Medical Wing.
"People of Punjab can call the helpline number issued by the Medical Wing of the AAP to get information and help from the doctors about the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection," Meet Hayer said, addressing the media.
Taking a dig at the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, Hayer alleged that the Captain government failed to save the people from the pandemic. The AAP is with the people of Punjab in their times of sorrow and happiness as well.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ravjot Singh also alleged that the state government is not serious about the vaccination of its people as there is a severe shortage of vaccine in the state.
Similarly, Dr Sanjeev Sharma said that along with COVID-19, cases of black fungus were also on the rise. "But not everyone needs to be afraid of Black Fungus, because only those with certain comorbidities can be affected by the fungus," he added.
