West Bengal reports 157 Covid-19 deaths, 17,005 cases in last 24 hours

The Covid-19 toll in West Bengal
rose to 14,674 after 157 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday while there has been a slight dip in the number of daily cases, the health department bulletin said.
The daily case count of the state dropped marginally to 17,005 from 17,883 on Monday.
The coronavirus caseload in the state is now 13,01,978.
North 24 Parganas accounted for 46 deaths while the city reported 33 fatalities, the bulletin said.
The rest of the deaths were registered from the other districts.
Out of the 157 fatalities, 60 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
North 24 Parganas accounted for 3,452 fresh cases, while 2,979 new cases of contagion were reported from the city.
In the last 24 hours, 19,057 recoveries have been recorded in the state which improved the discharge rate to 89.17 per cent. So far, 11,60,928 people have been cured of the disease.
Currently, there are 1,26, 376 active Covid-19 cases in the state.
Since Monday, 66,123 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,20,57,972.
Meanwhile, 1,50,541 were vaccinated across the state, a senior official of the health department said.
