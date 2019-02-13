- Delay in SC panel report on law violations hits mining auction in Odisha
AAP rally highlights: Rahul, Mamata, Kejriwal, Naidu unite to oust Modi
Top Opposition leaders called for the ouster of PM Modi as they rallied in the capital in a show of strength but some of them admitted to differences within their ranks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls
Congress Leader Anand Sharma with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar and others during a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday. Photo: Dalip Kumar
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a 'Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to corner the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on several issues. Senior Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took part in the rally protesting the "dictatorial" attitude of the central government.
Among those who took part in the rally were Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI's D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, DMK's Kanimozhi and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav. Anand Sharma represented the Congress following an invite from the AAP despite the lingering Congress-AAP tensions in Delhi.
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai were also present at the event.
In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, several Opposition parties are coming together to show their strength against the Modi government. The AAP rally comes just days after Naidu's hunger strike, which also received the Opposition's support.
