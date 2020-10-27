'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' about creating globally competitive enterprises: PM

Prime Minister on Tuesday called upon exporters to create "globally competitive" enterprises in India in the spirit of his flagship mission, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In his message to the EEPC India, Modi said: "'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is about creating globally competitive enterprises in India."

The Prime Minister's message was aired during the inauguration of the engineering exporters' apex body, EEPC India's first virtual exhibition, 'India Subcontracting Expo 2020' for overseas buyers.

Through his message, the Prime Minister conveyed that science and engineering have a major role in realising the objectives of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme.

He said that India is creating the right ecosystems for local manufacturing and supply chain.

Modi said that technology has become an enabler in the wake of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Digital tools have guided and helped in transforming such challenges into opportunities. The world requires skilled hands and we in India have the talent to cater to these global needs," he said.

According to an EEPC India statement, nearly 100 engineering exporters would be showcasing their products and technologies to major buyers from Europe, including the UK through a virtual exhibition, seeking to bag manufacturing contracts, giving a boost to the 'Make In India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programmes.

The four-day virtual expo opened on Tuesday.

The virtual exposition platform sports several features like 24x7 access for buyers and sellers, virtual B2Bs, chat rooms, among other.

Besides, the CXO Forum would be held with a theme - India-EU advanced opportunities for business cooperation in Covid-19 world.

This forum would deliberate on emerging technological challenges and collaboration opportunities in the wake of the pandemic.

At present, Indian companies are making their presence felt through greenfield investments and landmark acquisitions globally.

In addition, the forum will discuss areas like technology transfers, trade business and investment, advance manufacturing, among others.

