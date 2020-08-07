Handloom Day: PM asks people to be vocal for efforts of local artisans

Lauding those associated with India's "vibrant" handloom and handicraft sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to be "vocal for handmade" products to strengthen efforts for a self-reliant India."On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. "Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said in a tweet. National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.
India's handloom and handicraft sector carries the history of hundreds of years
In a recorded message, the Prime Minister said, "It should be our effort that Indian handloom and handicrafts should be used by all of us." He further urged the people to spread information about these handlooms and handicrafts around the world to benefit the local artisans."It is also our duty to spread information about it to people around the world. The more the world knows about our handlooms and handicrafts, the more our local artisans will benefit," he added.
Why August 7?
August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.
Himachal's Sharan to be developed as Craft Handloom Village
Sharan village near the heritage village of Naggar in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh is among the 10 villages in the country selected as a Craft Handloom Village by the Union government.Announcing on the occasion to mark National Handloom Day, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani said the Craft Handloom Villages would not only promote handloom industry but also make them a centre of tourist attraction.
Covid-19 impact
Even though weavers in the handloom sector work from their homes and villages, the impact of Covid-19 has neverthless permeated to them. The crisis created by lockdown, markets being shut and the resulting decline in demand and sales of handlooms is an unprecedented situation for the sector.
