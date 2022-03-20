Abhishek Banerjee to join ED's probe in coal scam case on Monday

-
Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife Rujira Banerjee will on Monday join the investigation in a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to alleged coal scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The anti money laundering agency had asked Banerjee and his wife to join the investigation on March 21 and 22.
Banejree had earlier on September 6 recorded his statement before the ED officials. He was interrogated for around six hours, but the probe agency was not satisfied with his answers and he has been issued fresh summon again along with his wife.
In September last year Banerjee and his wife, through their counsel, had moved a plea before the Delhi High Court against the ED summon, but they didn't get any relief. Their plea was dismissed by the High Court on March 11.
Abhishek and his wife had sought relief on the ground that they are residents of West Bengal. However, their contention was challenged by Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, who was appearing for the ED. He told the court that the ED is not confined by any area under the PMLA.
This case is being probed parallel by the CBI and the ED. The CBI's case was lodged in November last year.
