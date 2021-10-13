Solar scam: Kerala govt seeks Guv's nod for probe against former Minister

-
: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to carry out an investigation by the vigilance bureau against senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed on the basis of a complaint filed by a prime accused in the solar panel scam that she had given Rs 40 lakh as bribe to him when he was Power Minister in the previous UDF government in the State.
The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The government said the woman has complained that Muhammed, allegedly abusing his official position, had received Rs 40 lakh from her when he was the Power Minister in the government headed by Oommen Chandy during 2011-16.
Based on her complaint, the Cabinet decided to seek the Governor's permission to carry out the investigation, said an official press release.
The solar scam had rocked the then UDF government, headed by Oommen Chandy, after reports surfaced in June 2013 that some of his staff were involved in alleged cheating of several people of crores of rupees by the woman and her husband by offering solar panel solutions.
