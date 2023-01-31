JUST IN
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review on Benami law
UDAN is giving birth to regional airlines, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
For data storage, India trusts global service providers over local: Cisco
India budget will be ray of hope for world amid economic turmoil: PM Modi
Odisha govt urges HC to monitor health minister's murder case probe
Assam set to host first series of G20 events, meeting to begin this week
Gautam Adani now no longer among world's top 10 richest billionaires
Sonia to attend President's address as Congress leaders stuck in Srinagar
India records 66 new Covid-19 infection, active cases decline to 1,755
Delhi government's revamped 180 websites set to launch soon: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi HC sends plea seeking minimum age for marriage for men, women to SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

About 300k women farmers benefited from PM-KISAN, Rs 54,000 cr transferred

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said about 300k women farmers have been benefitted from PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 54,000 crore has been transferred to them so far.

Topics
farmers | PM Kisan Yojana | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said about 3 lakh women farmers have been benefitted from PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 54,000 crore has been transferred to them so far.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began, Murmu said the government's priority is 11 crore small farmers who were for decades deprived of the benefits. These farmers are now being empowered.

"Under PM-KISAN, more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been transferred. Important thing is that about 3 lakh are women farmers," Murmu said.

About Rs 54,000 crore has been transferred to these small women farmers, she said.

Likewise, the government is implementing several schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card and Kisan Credit Card, which has been extended to fishermen and livestock farmers, to empower small farmers, she added.

"From setting up of farmers producers' organisations to increasing minimum support price, the government is standing with small farmers to empower them," Murmu said.

As per latest government data, the number of beneficiaries who received the first installment stood at 3.16 crore.

The number stood at 6.63 crore in the second installment, nearly 8.76 crore in the third, 8.96 crore in 4th, 10.49 crore in 5th, 10.23 crore in 6th, 10.23 crore in 7th, 11.16 crore in 8th, 11.19 crore in 9th, 11.16 crore in 10th, 11.27 crore in 11th instalment and 8.99 crore in 12th instalment.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Centre. State governments and UT administrations identify the farmer families that are eligible for support as per the scheme's guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farmers

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU