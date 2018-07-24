Abu Dhabi may get its first Hindu temple, a seven-tower structure, by 2020

is likely to get its first Hindu temple by 2020 with a legal entity been registered with the local government for its construction, according to a media report.

The plan to build the temple in the UAE's capital was approved by the Government during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the country in 2015.

The temple construction committee will appoint consultants within a month as part of the legal requirements to start the construction, the Gulf News reported.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a worldwide Hindu religious and civic organisation, will build and manage the temple.

A legal entity has been registered with the governemnt for this purpose. Once the consultants are selected, everything has to be done through them as they can take further steps as per the local rules and regulations, the report quoted Sadhu Brahma Viharidas, in-charge of the at BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, as saying.

He said the temple committee is hoping to complete the construction by 2020. "We will work towards that goal, he said.

The temple with seven towers representing the seven emirates in the will come up on a 14-acre piece of land at Abu Mureikhah in Al Rahba area on the Abu Dhabi-Sweihan-Al Ain Road, close to the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.

The stones for the temple will be carved by temple artisans in India and assembled in the

The registration of the temple committee as a legal entity (named Mandir Ltd) with the Abu Dhabi Global Market is a critical first step. The Ministry of Community Development has also approved the entity as a charity.

Now the committee can open its bank account and receive donations from people for the construction, the report quoted Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian ambassador to the UAE, as saying.



