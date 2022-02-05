Active Covid-19 cases in Pune down by 50%: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday said though the active cases in have come down by nearly 50 per cent, the administration will adopt a wait and watch policy.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune, was speaking to reporters after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the district.

"As far as COVID-19 cases are concerned worldwide, there has been a decline in new infections, but there is a marginal increase in daily casualties. It has been observed at the district, state, national and global levels," the minister said.

Active cases have come down by 30 per cent in the country, while in state, they have declined by 42 per cent, he said.

"There were 90,000 active cases in district till last week, but the number has now come down to 45,000. Though the cases are declining, we will adopt a wait and watch policy for the next few days," Pawar said.

Considering the trend, schools for Classes 1 to 8 can function full day as opposed to the half-day timings, he said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in the district, Pawar said 86 per cent people have taken the second dose in the district.

"The vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group has been lagging in and Pimpri Chinchwad. Due to the shortage of vaccines, we could not inoculate children today. According to officials, we will be able to administer vaccines by Monday," the minister said.

Pune on Friday reported 2,126 COVID-19 cases, the highest by any city in the state on the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)